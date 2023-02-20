Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Joe Biden says the Ukraine crisis is 'a test for the world'
President Joe Biden smiles before speaking on security assistance to Ukraine Source: AAP / Evan Vucci
As the one year anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears, the United States has pledged to continue supporting the embattled nation. This comes as the head of NATO says there is no risk-free way to support Ukraine, but to not do so would send a message to all authoritarian leaders that they can do as they please, unchallenged.
