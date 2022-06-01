Johnny Depp wins libel case

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Johnny Depp wins libel casePlay01:21EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.24 MB)Published 2 June 2022 at 7:23amBy Allan LeeSource: SBS NewsTags Johnny Depp wins libel casePublished 2 June 2022 at 7:23amBy Allan LeeSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesShanghai gradually reopens after COVID lockdownUS President meets Korean boy band to discuss hate crimesTreasurer to unveil details of 'dire' economic challengesUS, Germany send more weapons to Ukraine