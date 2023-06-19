Keeping second languages alive in the nation's young people

Children from the Vietnamese Language School perform at the NSW Federation of Community Lanugage Schools dinner (Supplied).JPG

Children from the Vietnamese Language School perform at the NSW Federation of Community Lanugage Schools dinner Source: Supplied / Picasa

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The number of Australians that speak a language other than English at home increased by nearly 800,000 in the last census - now a total of 5.5 million people. With this, the need for community language programs to help keep the children of migrants in-touch with their own family's unique cultural and linguistic traditions is growing exponentially.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Volodymyr Zelensky and Cyril Ramaphosa during a joint press conference in Kyiv

African leaders take proposed peace plan to Russia and Ukraine

Relatives mourn Florence Masika and her son Zakayo Masereka, who were both killed in the attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School

42 dead after IS attack on Ugandan school

APTOPIX China US Blinken

Antony Blinken in Beijing for talks with Chinese counterparts

Russia: Presidents of Russia and South Africa meet in St Petersburg

South Africa's President urges Putin to end war in Ukraine