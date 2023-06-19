Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Keeping second languages alive in the nation's young people
Children from the Vietnamese Language School perform at the NSW Federation of Community Lanugage Schools dinner Source: Supplied / Picasa
The number of Australians that speak a language other than English at home increased by nearly 800,000 in the last census - now a total of 5.5 million people. With this, the need for community language programs to help keep the children of migrants in-touch with their own family's unique cultural and linguistic traditions is growing exponentially.
