Kenyan forces lead replacement peacekeeping force in DRC

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers pray during a ceremony with President William Ruto

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers pray during a ceremony with President William Ruto Source: AAP / DANIEL IRUNGU

Published 3 November 2022 at 8:02pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

Kenya is to lead an East African military force to replace the United Nations troops that are currently stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Decades of violence in the region with no sign of improvement have damaged the credibility of the UN troops in the eyes of the Congolese. The East African regional force will bring soldiers from four countries and will have to face many armed groups, especially the notorious M23, which is infamous in the region for its violence towards civilians

