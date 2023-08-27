Key fighter pilots killed in a mid-air crash in Ukraine

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





One of Ukraine's most celebrated fighter pilots and two other airmen have been killed in a mid-air crash.





Andrii Pilshchykov won fame taking part in close combat fights over Kyiv during the early phase of Russia's invasion.





The Ukrainian military called the airmen's deaths "painful and irreparable" losses, and paid tribute to Pilshchkykov as a pilot with "mega knowledge and mega talent".





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid his respects to the officers.





"Yesterday a catastrophe occurred in the sky over the Zhytomyr region. Three pilots lost their lives. Among them was Andriy Pilshchykov, call sign – Juice. A Ukrainian officer, one of those who greatly helped our state. Very much so! My condolences to the family and loved ones, to everyone who knew the young men. An investigation into what happened is ongoing. It is too early to discuss details. Certainly, all circumstances will be clarified. Of course, Ukraine will never forget anyone who defended the free skies of Ukraine."





The crash involved two L-39 training planes flying over northern Ukraine.





An investigation is under way into whether flight preparation rules were not correctly followed.





President Zelenskyy also took the opportunity to express the importance of swift training of Ukrainian crews to fly up to 61 F-16 fighter jets promised by his western allies.





"Currently, this year, Ukraine needs to accomplish all the necessary tasks to introduce F-16s into our airspace. And this will mark a new level for Ukrainian military aviation. This will also bring civil aviation back to the Ukrainian skies, as it will move us closer to victory and provide Ukraine with greater security."





The legendary air-fighter Pilshchkyov had spoken in March about the importance of learning skill and techniques from western allies, and was originally set to assist in training Ukrainian crews to use the F-16 fighter jets.





"Guards from the United States, from the NATO and from other allied countries, they taught us basics. They taught us some specific tactics and some techniques to be, to be effective, but also from 2014 we are taught that we need to be very creative."





This comes as Ukrainian forces expressed news they had made a breakthrough across the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south of Ukraine, saying they would be able to advance more quickly.





Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June, but well-prepared Russian defence lines reinforced by minefields have slowed their southward advance towards the Sea of Azov.





Assault battalion commander Nom de Guerre says they have raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.





"As of right now, when I say that Robotyne is ours, there are actually two houses (under Russian control), if you take a look at my maps, there are two houses, we're fighting for them. And then we'll have full control also of the southern part of Robotyne. Still, there are more successes, (further south) there is Novoprokopivka, we're already at the flanks of Novoprokopivka. Thus, we don't stop here. Next we have (the town of) Berdiansk, and then more."





Robotyne is about 100 kilometres from Berdiansk, a port on the shores of the Sea of Azov, and 85 kilometres from the strategic city of Melitopol.





Both are still occupied by Russian forces.





Washington-based think tank, The Institute for the Study of War, has said that Ukrainian forces were pushing forward in Zaphorizhia after taking the village of Robotyne.





In its latest assessment, they cited pro-Kremlin military bloggers expressing concern over a lack of reinforcements in the area, while the Ukrainian General Staff that same day claimed unspecified successes south and southeast of Robotyne.





Commander Nom de Guerre is well aware of this situation, urging his crew to push onwards.





"Our goal is (the Sea of) Azov. I don't want my guys to think that they can relax now. They know we are moving on to liberate all our territories."















