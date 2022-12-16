SBS News In Depth

Kosovo applies to join EU

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti (L) hands application to join EU to Czech minister Mikulas Bek (R) (AAP) Source: EPA, AAP / MILAN KAMMERMAYER/EPA

Published 16 December 2022 at 11:28am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Kosovo has submitted an application to become a member of the European Union, but Serbia is not happy about this and is working to block its neighbours application. This comes as a standoff between Serbia and Kosovo seems to be easing following nearly a week of road blockades in which both countries requested a return of NATO peacekeepers.

