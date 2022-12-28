SBS News In Depth

Kosovo 'on the brink of armed conflict'

SBS News In Depth

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic kisses the hand of the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije (AAP)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic kisses the hand of the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije Source: AAP / ANDREJ CUKIC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 11:01am
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The situation in Kosovo is "on the brink of armed conflicts", according to Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic, amid mounting tensions in former Belgrade province's volatile north as Serbia's President accuses Albanian authorities of plotting against his nation and people

Published 28 December 2022 at 11:01am
By Essem Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rebel insurgents resting in the forests of Myanmar

'If I fire first, I will kill you' - Myanmar's civil war has split families

ELECTION22 LABOR RECEPTION

Overseas conflict and natural disasters at home have taxed the minds of federal politicians during 2022

Don't miss out those critical health tests

Take time for health checks

Bijinder Dugal at Wentworthville Community Centre (SBS) +graphic

CHANGE AGENTS REVISITED; Bjinder Dugal