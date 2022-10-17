Kyiv under attack from Kamikaze drones

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Kyiv under attack from Kamikaze dronesPlay01:16SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.16MB)Published 18 October 2022 at 6:58amSource: SBS News .Published 18 October 2022 at 6:58amSource: SBS NewsKyiv under attack from Kamikaze dronesShareLatest podcast episodesQatar prepares security plans for World CupXi Jin Ping set to become China's most powerful leader since Chairman MaoUK Government ditches controversial budget plansVictorians warned flood situation remains 'very dangerous'