Labor moves to revoke cashless debit card
Supplied graphic released Tuesday, July 22, 2008, of the new pin-protected BasicsCard (AAP Image/Supplied) Source: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:25pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
The Albanese government promised at the election it would revoke the controversial cashless debit card. Some advocates are welcoming the move but others aren't happy, and fear it could lead to adverse impacts in the community.
