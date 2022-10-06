Labor takes action on a growing skills shortage

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Labor takes action on a growing skills shortagePlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (989.25KB)Published 6 October 2022 at 12:43pmSource: SBS News .Published 6 October 2022 at 12:43pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGreek authorities rescue 30 migrants whose boat sank in stormy waters near the island of KythiraQueensland police have arrested a group of people in connection with the fatal shootingMore people becoming isolated as storms continue in regional NSWIndonesia engages FIFA to help make football safer