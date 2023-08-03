Large sales to come as shoppers buy less

The rising cost of living is seeing shoppers pulling back by focusing on essentials, buying less or switching to cheaper brands. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with Brian Walker from the Retail Doctor Group to go through today's retail sales volumes numbers and finds out which categories are set to experience continued discounting & Gemma Dale from nabtrade goes through the day's market action.

