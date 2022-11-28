Lockdown protests rage across China as anger spreads

Protesters hold blank white pieces of paper during a protest in Beijing, China. Protests against’s China strict Covid restrictions have erupted in various cities including Beijing and Shanghai, triggered by a tower fire that killed 10 people Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO Source: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO/EPA
Published 28 November 2022 at 11:22am
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
In China, protests continue nationwide against the zero-COVID policy and lockdowns, with Shanghai police arresting demonstrators. State censors are struggling to stop the spread of protesters' information, which is unique in targeting Xi Jinping, and going as far as calling for his resignation.
