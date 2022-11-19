SBS News In Depth

Los Angeles mayor elect promises to end homelessness

Karen Bass, Los angles Mayor Candidate

Los Angeles, California November 8, 2022-L.A. Mayor candidate Karen Bass during election night at the Palladium in Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Published 19 November 2022 at 12:34pm
By Greg Dyett
The first African-American woman to lead the second largest city in the United States has promised to end homelessness in Los Angeles. Karen Bass says she's determined to help people who are without shelter and create jobs and affordable housing.

