Los Angeles mayor elect promises to end homelessness

Los Angeles, California November 8, 2022-L.A. Mayor candidate Karen Bass during election night at the Palladium in Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Credit: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
Published 19 November 2022 at 12:34pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
The first African-American woman to lead the second largest city in the United States has promised to end homelessness in Los Angeles. Karen Bass says she's determined to help people who are without shelter and create jobs and affordable housing.
Published 19 November 2022 at 12:34pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS News
Share