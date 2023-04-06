Major cyber-crime marketplace shut down in international police operation

FBI Operation Cookie Monster

Image issued by the National Crime Agency of a splash page put up where the Genesis Market site used to be Source: AAP / NCA/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The online marketplace Genesis Market was used by cybercriminals to buy and sell stolen personal data. Now an operation dubbed Cookie Monster has seized the site, with more than 100 arrests made worldwide, including in Australia.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

COALITION CABINET SWEARING IN

Ken Wyatt quits Liberals over party's opposition to Voice to Parliament

Australia Virus Outbreak Asia

Calls to reform 'outdated' building contracts after companies collapse

Noel Pearson speaking to SBS News (SBS-NITV).jpg

"Recognition is not a Labor thing. It's not a Liberal thing... It's an Australian thing."

APTOPIX Poland Russia Ukraine War

Drumming up support: Zelenskyy in Poland, Macron in China