Major cyber-crime marketplace shut down in international police operation
Image issued by the National Crime Agency of a splash page put up where the Genesis Market site used to be Source: AAP / NCA/PA/Alamy
The online marketplace Genesis Market was used by cybercriminals to buy and sell stolen personal data. Now an operation dubbed Cookie Monster has seized the site, with more than 100 arrests made worldwide, including in Australia.
