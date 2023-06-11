Marina Prior's shock: 'I thought it was a scam!'

NYE GALA MEDIA PREVIEW

Marina Prior during a rehearsal in Melbourne in December 2022. Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE

Marina Prior has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service as a singer and performer in musical theatre. In this interview with Greg Dyett, she reflects on her long career and reveals she initially thought the email informing her of the award was some sort of scam.

