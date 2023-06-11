Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Marina Prior's shock: 'I thought it was a scam!'
Marina Prior during a rehearsal in Melbourne in December 2022. Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE
Marina Prior has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service as a singer and performer in musical theatre. In this interview with Greg Dyett, she reflects on her long career and reveals she initially thought the email informing her of the award was some sort of scam.
