Mathematicians say artificial intelligence just doesn't add up

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

The 'Lost in Space' robot in the Powerhouse Museum Sydney - could he replace your maths teacher? Source: SBS News / Allan Lee

Could artificial intelligence replace maths teachers? Mathematicians aren't convinced, as they point to the flaws of chatbots and the need for more safety regulation. But it's clear A-I is going to play a part in the future of mathematics.

