Matildas through to semi-finals after record penalty shootout against France

The Matildas have made history on a number of fronts, not least by advancing to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time in history.





But they also set records off the field, reportedly becoming the most viewed TV event since Cathy Freeman's 400-metre final in 2000.





That was the sound of a nearly 50 thousand-strong crowd cheering as they sat hooked at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, waiting to see if Australia would make history.





It was a nail-biting watch, with Australia defeating France 7-6 in the longest penalty shootout in the tournament's history.





Neither side had scored a single goal at the end of regular and extra time, forcing a 20-penalty shootout, that saw Australia's Cortnee Vine eventually seal the winning-spot kick.





Having never scored a penalty, this deciding goal is one Vine says she's sure to remember forever.





"I just don't know how to feel. I don't think it's hit me that...I was the one who got to stood up, who stood up for the last penalty kick and to secure our spot into the semi-final of a World Cup at home soil. Like it's not registering with me now."





Sam Kerr certainly cemented her return following a calf injury that sidelined the captain from the start of the competition.





The 29-year-old star forward also converted her spot-kick, alongside Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Tameka Yallop and Ellie Carpenter.





She thanked the fans post-victory, after one young girl was lucky enough to be gifted Kerr's gold jersey as she exited the stadium.





"Tillies fans you were absolutely incredible tonight. We heard you, we felt you, we're going to the semi-finals. Let's see you in Sydney."





But it was steadfast goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold who saved Australia at three vital moments.





Despite earlier slamming Australia's fifth penalty into the post, Arnold remained calm and collected, putting up a near-impenetrable defence against France.





At a post-match press conference, the Player of the Match acknowledged her earlier miss but says she was proud to prove herself on the defence.





"Obviously, I was incredibly disappointed to know I could have won the game for the girls and to miss it, um, but the way that they rallied around me and just kept me in it. At the end of the day, it's my job to keep the ball out of the net, and thankfully I could do that for them. But honestly, we all do it for each other out there, and they all have my back 100 per cent."





Fans were ecstatic outside Brisbane stadium.





" It’s just absolutely amazing, like there’s no better feeling than seeing Australia take it home here in Brisbane. Nothing better."





"It's incredible. I think football has always been like a lesser sport in this country for a long time. For this to happen, yeah it's amazing. It's absolutely amazing. You can’t describe it. It's a watershed moment it really is."





"My heart was going like crazy, it felt like I was going to have a heart attack, the whole crowd, the atmosphere, was unbelievable."





But the celebrations didn't stop in Queensland's capital.





Across the country, crowds gathered to watch the game on big screens, including outside Sydney's Stadium Australia, while others flocked to pubs to view the historic match.





Fans erupted as Vine sent Australia soaring into the semi-finals.





"Oh my gosh, best night of my life, best night of my friggen life. My jersey is somewhere, my jersey is somewhere!"





"Let's go Aussie let's go! Let's go Aussie, let's go! Let's go Aussie, let's go!"





"Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole Ole!"





"I love it! It was a draining experience but it's fantastic now!"





"Let's go the Matildas, so well done! Amazing! Amazing!"





Coach Tony Gustavsson spoke proudly about the team's efforts.





"I'm going to be honest. I think my belief that this team can do anything have been there even before tonight. And it sounds maybe silly to sit here and say it after a win right? But I think you've all heard me say it so many times. And I genuinely really believe that this team can do... create history in so many ways. Not just winning football games, but the way that they can inspire the next generation and how they can unite a nation, how they can leave a legacy that is much bigger than 90-minute football. And I think that why is also why I believe in them so much. Because the why is so much bigger than just football, and when that drives you, that internal drive, as a human being whether it's an individual or a group, that is a powerful tool."





And inspire they did.





The game reportedly became the most-viewed TV event in more than two decades, viewed by an average audience of 4.23 million Australians, only surpassed by Cathy Freeman's 400-metre final at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.





The Matildas will go head to head with England at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Wednesday night



