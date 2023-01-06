SBS News In Depth

McCarthy loses 11th US House Speaker vote

DC: Third day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol

U.S. Representative Jefferson Van Drew, R-NJ., rubs his temples during a ninth ballot for Speaker of the House on the third day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 05, 2023. (Photo by Craig Hudson/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Sipa USA

Published 6 January 2023 at 1:29pm
By Sunil Awasthi
The chaos in the United States House of Representatives will spill into a fourth day. Opposition from within his own party is still preventing Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker.

