Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Measuring Australia's 'mental wealth' and social production - women and those over 65 are playing a big role
Associate Professor Jo-An Occhipinti is co-director of the Mental Wealth Initiative at the University of Sydney. Source: Supplied / Jo-An Occhipinti
Biwa Kwan speaks to Associate Professor Jo-An Occhipinti about measuring the contributions Australians make to the informal economy or social production. It is reigniting conversations about economic indicators that move beyond GDP.
Share