Measuring Australia's 'mental wealth' and social production - women and those over 65 are playing a big role

Associate Professor Jo-An Occhipinti from the University of Sydney

Associate Professor Jo-An Occhipinti is co-director of the Mental Wealth Initiative at the University of Sydney. Source: Supplied / Jo-An Occhipinti

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Biwa Kwan speaks to Associate Professor Jo-An Occhipinti about measuring the contributions Australians make to the informal economy or social production. It is reigniting conversations about economic indicators that move beyond GDP.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak seated at a table at a San Diego seafood restaurant

Nuclear submarine deal on show as China renews defence warnings

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Is the collapse of Silicon Valley bank concerning?

Michelle Yeoh is embraced as she accepts her award (AAP).jpg

Australians represented at Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Multiple people have died in an overturned boat disaster off San Diego

Deadly migrant boating tragedy off San Diego