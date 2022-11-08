SBS News In Depth

Medibank says it won't pay data breach ransom

SBS News In Depth

Medibank shares plunge after data thief issues threat

Medibank shares plunge after data thief issues threat Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2022 at 6:29pm
By Naveen Razik
Source: SBS News

Medibank shares have plunged after purported cybercriminals threatened to publish the personal data and health information of over 9 million Australians. The private health fund has ruled out making any ransom payment to recover the data - with the Australian Federal Police leading a criminal investigation.

Published 8 November 2022 at 6:29pm
By Naveen Razik
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DAVID POCOCK PRESSER

Crossbench senator David Pocock could be holding crucial vote

Matt Connellan speaking to Graham Arnold in Qatar (SBS).jpg

'They'll do a great job for the nation' - Graham Arnold's team for the World Cup

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff addresses survivors as he delivers an apology to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in state institutions

'We failed you, we are sorry' - Tasmanian Premier's apology to abuse victims

On the Money - Retail, Myers, shopping (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: November online sales events begin, but will consumers spend?