Medibank says it won't pay data breach ransom

Medibank shares plunge after data thief issues threat
Published 8 November 2022 at 6:29pm
By Naveen Razik
Source: SBS News
Medibank shares have plunged after purported cybercriminals threatened to publish the personal data and health information of over 9 million Australians. The private health fund has ruled out making any ransom payment to recover the data - with the Australian Federal Police leading a criminal investigation.
