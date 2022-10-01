Midday bulletin 1 October 2022

Source: SBS News
Western nations warn of further consequences for Russia, as Vladimir Putin's annexes four occupied regions of Ukraine, health advocates urge more resources for the public hospital system, as COVID-19 measures are wound back further, and a celebration of Aboriginal rugby league talent at the Koori Knockout.
