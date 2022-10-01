SBS News

Midday bulletin 1 October 2022

SBS News

Published 1 October 2022 at 12:17pm, updated an hour ago at 1:07pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Western nations warn of further consequences for Russia, as Vladimir Putin's annexes four occupied regions of Ukraine, health advocates urge more resources for the public hospital system, as COVID-19 measures are wound back further, and a celebration of Aboriginal rugby league talent at the Koori Knockout.

