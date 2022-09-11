Midday Bulletin 11 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Australia's new sovereign; the 22nd of September will be a one-off national holiday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II; and in tennis, number one ranked Iga Swiatek outplays number five ranked Ons Jabeur at the US Open.
