Midday bulletin 13 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 13 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:39pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Respected Indigenous elder Jack Charles dies in Melbourne; King Charles prepares to visit Northern Ireland on his first official visit; and in cycling, Australian rider Caleb Ewan returns to blistering form after being left out of the national championship squad.
