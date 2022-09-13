SBS News

Midday bulletin 13 September 2022

Published 13 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:39pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Respected Indigenous elder Jack Charles dies in Melbourne; King Charles prepares to visit Northern Ireland on his first official visit; and in cycling, Australian rider Caleb Ewan returns to blistering form after being left out of the national championship squad.

