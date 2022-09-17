Midday Bulletin 17 September 2022

Source: SBS News
By Catriona Stirrat
A man tackled by police after rushing the Queen's coffin in London; China objects to AUKUS as the international nuclear watchdog meets; In the N-R-L, South Sydney's coach quietly confident ahead of the Rabbitoh's semi-final against the Cronulla Sharks.
