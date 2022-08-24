Midday bulletin 24 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 24 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
The Federal Government announces an independent inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolio's, Ukrainian's told to be on high alert as Independence Day approaches, with Russian attacks expected to ramp up and Essendon's chief executive Xavier Campbell resigns amid continuing turmoil for the AFL club.
Published 24 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share