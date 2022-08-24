SBS News

Midday bulletin 24 August 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

The Federal Government announces an independent inquiry into Scott Morrison's secret portfolio's, Ukrainian's told to be on high alert as Independence Day approaches, with Russian attacks expected to ramp up and Essendon's chief executive Xavier Campbell resigns amid continuing turmoil for the AFL club.

Published 24 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 24 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 23 August 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday bulletin 23 August 2022

SBS News

AM bulletin 23 August 2022