SBS News

Midday bulletin 24 July 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

Australia's offshore detention policy in Papua New Guinea still generating costs seven months on from the arrangement's termination, an Australian arrested in the UK says he is being framed over a false bomb threat sent to the Chinese embassy and Peter Bol chases an historic gold as the first Australian to run in the 800 Metres World Final.

Published 24 July 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM bulletin 24 July 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 23 July 2022

SBS News

Midday Bulletin 23 July 2022

SBS News

AM Bulletin 23 July 2022