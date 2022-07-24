Midday bulletin 24 July 2022

Published 24 July 2022 at 12:15pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Australia's offshore detention policy in Papua New Guinea still generating costs seven months on from the arrangement's termination, an Australian arrested in the UK says he is being framed over a false bomb threat sent to the Chinese embassy and Peter Bol chases an historic gold as the first Australian to run in the 800 Metres World Final.
