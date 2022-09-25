SBS News

Midday Bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 25 September 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, Russia defends its invasion of Ukraine to the United Nations General Assembly; the Coalition warns that a poorly designed federal anti-corruption watchdog could deter good people from entering public life; and in sport, Geelong celebrate after last night's premiership win against the Sydney Swans.

Published 25 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 25 September 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

AM Bulletin 25 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

PM bulletin 24 September 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday Bulletin 24 September 2022