Midday Bulletin 25 September 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 25 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 25 September 2022 at 12:07pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, Russia defends its invasion of Ukraine to the United Nations General Assembly; the Coalition warns that a poorly designed federal anti-corruption watchdog could deter good people from entering public life; and in sport, Geelong celebrate after last night's premiership win against the Sydney Swans.
