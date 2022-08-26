Midday bulletin 26 August 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 26 August 2022 at 12:19pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Tina Quinn
Labor to advocate for senior coalition ministers, including former Prime Minister Scott Morrison to face the Royal Commission into Robodebt, accusations that the Federal Government are undoing their own climate legislation, with more than 46,000 kilometres of ocean now open to oil and gas exploration, and Nick Kyrgios to face off against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the US Open.
