Midday Bulletin 3 September 2022

Published 3 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 27 minutes ago at 12:42pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, changes to the rules around pensioners working to ease Australia's labour shortages; Sri Lanka's ousted former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after seven weeks in exile; and in sport, Australian No.1 Alex DeMinaur exits the U-S Open after a third-round loss to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

