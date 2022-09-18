Midday Bulletin September 18 2022

Published 18 September 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 18 September 2022 at 12:08pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
King Charles and Prince William delight crowds with a surprise London walkabout; Protests in Iran after the death of a woman arrested by morality police; In A-F-L, Collingwood's coach proud of the Magpies despite the side falling short for a place in the grand final.
