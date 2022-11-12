SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 12 November 2022

Published 12 November 2022 at 12:14pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, the Australian government announces a new joint operation to tackle the growing threat of cyber-crime; an energy company that bulldozed a sacred Aboriginal site fails to participate in reconciliation; and in sport, Australia into the Rugby World Cup final after defeating their old rivals New Zealand.

