Midday News Bulletin 12 September 2023

Rescuers in in Türkiye retrieve a man who'd been stuck in a cave;

The Greens says they'll continue to campaign for rental caps;

And in cricket, India cruises to a record 228-run win over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Rescuers in Türkiye have retrieved US researcher Mark Dickey who'd been trapped in the country's third deepest cave for more than a week.







The US caver had become trapped after developing a stomach bleed.





More than 150 people took part in the rescue.



—



The Greens say they will continue to put pressure on the government to implement rent caps.





It comes as the Greens reached a deal with the government to pass the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund bill which will see 30,000 social and affordable rental homes built over five years.





And the government's additional $1 billion in funding towards housing is looking to support the development of more homes for veterans.





Luke Gosling is the Federal Member for Solomon in Darwin and a veteran.





He says parliament has heard from three royal commissioners who are talking to a range of stakeholders and veterans to determine what is needed to prevent more defence and veteran suicides.





"What is really clear from the evidence they have heard is that when a veteran is homeless or at risk of homelessness, there is an increased likelihood that they will go into a negative spiral. So, these homes that will be able to be built, these units, this supported accommodation, such as what we will have in Darwin, will make a real practical difference, and will save lives."





Australians are being urged to have their enrolment details up to date, with just under a week left to enrol for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum.





People will now have until September 18 to enrol or update their details to vote in the poll.





Postal vote applications will close on October 11.





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum





—



The New South Wales government is boosting funding for women's health centres to help increase staff numbers, reduce counselling waitlists and provide more services.





The state's 20 centres provide tailored care for women and assist with physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health services, and face-to-face support to more than 50,000 women across the state each year.





The upcoming New South Wales state budget will allocate an additional $34.3 million for the health centre program over the next four years.





New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park says the centres offer a range of services and have a positive impact on women's health outcomes.





—



Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten says concussion has been an underlying and unaddressed issue in A-F-L for too long.





It comes as Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard fronts a tribunal to fight a rough conduct charge after a collision that left Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw knocked out.





Maynard faces the prospect of missing the rest of the Magpies' premiership tilt and will learn the tribunal's assessment later today.





In an inquiry into concussions and repeated head trauma that was tabled in the Senate last week, a committee recommended the federal government consider developing a national strategy to reduce concussions in contact sports.





Mr Shorten says this has been an issue in A-F-L for too long and is finally being brought to attention.





"The Senate's doing an inquiry into concussion which is important . Anika Wells our Sports Minister has been talking about the issue so in general it is a challenge and I think it has been one of the sort of underbelly issues in the AFL for a while and now it's finally coming to light."





In cricket, Virat Kohli has hammered his 47th century in one-day internationals as India cruised to a record 228-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan to collect crucial points in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.





Kuldeep Yadav finished with a five-wicket haul as Pakistan struggled against the left-arm wrist spinner.



























