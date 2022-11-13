SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 13 November 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:04pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

In this bulletin, Cybersecurity Minister Claire O'Neil vows to 'punch back' against cyber criminals; flood warnings for New South Wales and Victoria as a cold front rolls through; and in sport, Samoa through to the Rugby League World Cup final after intense golden point win over Great Britain.

Published 13 November 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:04pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 13 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Evening News Bulletin 12 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 12 November 2022

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Morning News Bulletin 12 November 2022