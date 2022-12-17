SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 17 December 2022

Published 17 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, an Australian and European study finds 30 per cent of all plants and animals will become extinct by the end of the century; 10 people, including five children, perish in a fire in France; and in sport, several players on France's World Cup finals team have come down with the flu.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
