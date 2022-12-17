Midday News Bulletin 17 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
In this bulletin, an Australian and European study finds 30 per cent of all plants and animals will become extinct by the end of the century; 10 people, including five children, perish in a fire in France; and in sport, several players on France's World Cup finals team have come down with the flu.
