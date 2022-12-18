Midday News Bulletin 18 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 18 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, Football Australia plans to use the full force of its powers to sanction individuals involved in the A-League Men Melbourne derby pitch invasion; residents in areas south of Perth told to stay on alert as bushfire emergency warnings remain in place; and in sport, Croatia have beaten Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place play-off.
Published 18 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share