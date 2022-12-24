Midday News Bulletin 24 December 2022

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with .
Source: SBS News
Published 24 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the home of a Queensland siege victim saved from a bushfire; one dead and others injured in a bus crash at a Romanian shopping centre; and in sport, English footballers get back to business in the Premier League after their World Cup campaign.
Published 24 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share