Midday News Bulletin 4 December 2022

Published 4 December 2022 at 12:00pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, preliminary plans to develop a global law to reduce plastic pollution end in a split; United States Defence Secretary accuses Russia of "deliberate cruelty" in targeting civilian populations; And in sport, Argentina celebrates as Socceroos players and fans try to come to terms with their defeat.

