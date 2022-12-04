Midday News Bulletin 4 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, preliminary plans to develop a global law to reduce plastic pollution end in a split; United States Defence Secretary accuses Russia of "deliberate cruelty" in targeting civilian populations; And in sport, Argentina celebrates as Socceroos players and fans try to come to terms with their defeat.
