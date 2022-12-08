SBS News

Midday News Bulletin 8 December 2022

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 12:02pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Australia seeks assurances from Indonesia after the release of Bali bomb maker Umar Patek; a new report reveals long-term unemployed people are still struggling to find work despite a low unemployment rate; and in sport, Croatia fined by FIFA over fan abuse.

