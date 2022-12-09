Midday News Bulletin 9 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Presented by Hannah Kwon
National cabinet set to meet, with reducing energy bills the priority; four men charged for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar global financial scam; and in sport, Australia suffers another injury setback in the cricket, as star fastbowler Josh Hazlewood is sidelined.
