Midday News Bulletin 9 December 2022

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 12:36pm
Presented by Hannah Kwon
National cabinet set to meet, with reducing energy bills the priority; four men charged for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar global financial scam; and in sport, Australia suffers another injury setback in the cricket, as star fastbowler Josh Hazlewood is sidelined.

