Migrant communities want to work - so what's stopping them?

Young migrants working at a nail salon in Townsville, QLD

Young migrants working at a nail salon in Townsville, QLD Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

People from migrant and refugee backgrounds often find themselves presented with harsh barrier which prevent them finding work. A committee looking into the problems says Workforce Australia, which provides funding to employment services for job seekers, needs to find ways to address the problem.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Nazi symbols to be banned - but is it enough?

OTM - Real estate, keys, houses, house sales (SBS).jpg

SBS On the Money: The properties being purchased with cash

New York experiences worst air quality because of Canadian wildfires

'Stay indoors' - Wildfires smoke affects US and Canada

Muara Baru traditional seaport in Jakarta, Indonesia

Critical threats to oceans remain as UN inches towards plastic treaty