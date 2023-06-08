Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Migrant communities want to work - so what's stopping them?
Young migrants working at a nail salon in Townsville, QLD Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT
People from migrant and refugee backgrounds often find themselves presented with harsh barrier which prevent them finding work. A committee looking into the problems says Workforce Australia, which provides funding to employment services for job seekers, needs to find ways to address the problem.
Share