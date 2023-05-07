Millions of Australians to get up to $500 in energy bill relief

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says millions of Australian households will receive up to $500 in energy bill relief in the Federal Budget. He's also confirmed there will be changes to the gas industry profit tax known as the petroleum resource rent tax or PRRT. Dr Chalmers spoke to Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.

