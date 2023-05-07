Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Millions of Australians to get up to $500 in energy bill relief
Treasurer Jim Chalmers during television interviews ahead of handing down the Budget on Tuesday night at Parliament House in Canberra, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says millions of Australian households will receive up to $500 in energy bill relief in the Federal Budget. He's also confirmed there will be changes to the gas industry profit tax known as the petroleum resource rent tax or PRRT. Dr Chalmers spoke to Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson.
