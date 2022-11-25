SBS News In Depth

Ministers meet Western Sydney mayors over controversial repatriation

CLARE O’NEIL SYRIA REPATRIATIONS MEETING

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil (right) and Member for McMahon and Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen speak to the media following a meeting with Western Sydney Mayors, Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun, Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone and Campbelltown Mayor George Greiss at Fairfield City Council in Sydney, Friday, November 25, 2022. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil will visit Western Sydney to hear concerns about the repatriation of IS family members from Syria. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 25 November 2022 at 5:17pm
Presented by Greg Dyett
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has met with Western Sydney mayors over their concerns about Australians repatriated from Syria who have links to IS fighters. One of the mayors had complained the area had become a ''dumping ground".

