Mitsotakis wins Greek election - but will he ask for another election later?

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis greets supporters after the announcement of the general election results

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis greets supporters after the announcement of the general election results Source: AAP / GEORGE VITSARAS/EPA

In Greece, the centre-right New Democracy party of incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a major victory, way ahead of its main challenger, the leftist Syriza. But ever-changing rules in the election process may keep him short of an absolute majority and require another election with a changed mode of scrutiny.

