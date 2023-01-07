Mixed global reaction to Prince Harry's book

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: A poster advertising the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" is seen in a store window on January 06, 2023 in London, England. The book is scheduled to officially go on sale on January 10, but journalists have already obtained leaked excerpts or copies that accidentally went on sale early in Spain. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Published 7 January 2023 at 1:16pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
A top Taliban official and former British commander have criticised Prince Harry's portrayal of service in Afghanistan, after he revealed killing 25 Taliban fighters while on military duty in Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex describes the kills as "chess pieces removed from the board," in his very revealing new memoir, Spare.
