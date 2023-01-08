SBS News In Depth

Mixed reactions as China reopens borders ahead of Lunar New Year

SBS News In Depth

Travellers at the Lok Ma Chau train station in Hong Kong on 8 January 2023.

Travellers at the Lok Ma Chau train station in Hong Kong on 8 January 2023. Source: AAP / JEROME FAVRE/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:59pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Along with increased activity in international travel, domestic travel is also expected to see a boost for the Lunar New Year holiday. Travellers and businesses are welcoming the move, but there are concerns about a fresh wave of COVID outbreaks.

Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:59pm
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heatwave in the UK

2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Russia: Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Sochi

Across Australia and the world, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning