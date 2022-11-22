Mixed views on effectiveness of Murray-Darling Basin Plan

The Murray River at Swan Hill in Victoria after heavy rain in early November. (AAP Image/Brendan McCarthy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BRENDAN MCCARTHY/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 November 2022 at 7:42pm
Presented by Arianna Lucente
Source: SBS News
It's been 10 years since the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was signed into law, with aims to restore the river system to health. Conservation groups are calling for more to be done, while farmers are pushing back against further government intervention.
Published 22 November 2022 at 7:42pm
Presented by Arianna Lucente
Source: SBS News
Share