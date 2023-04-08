Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools
NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed the mobile phone ban will be implemented later this year during a visit to Condell Park High School on 3 April 2023. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.
