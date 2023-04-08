Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School. Students are shown on the left-hand side of the image.

NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed the mobile phone ban will be implemented later this year during a visit to Condell Park High School on 3 April 2023. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Femi Kuti and his band Positive Force rehearsing at Sydney's City Recital Hall as part of their Australian tour. (Supplied).jpg

Femi Kuti is carrying on his father's rich musical legacy - in his own way

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT RAMADAN

Ukrainian troops observe Ramadan, while Russia charges US journalist with espionage

Elizabeth Reid was the world's first ever adviser on women's issues appointed by a head of government.

Fifty years ago, the first ever women's adviser to the PM was appointed. Here's why that's significant today

Victoria’s Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins tours SisterWorks’ new café in Richmond. (Supplied).jpg

Celebrating a decade helping migrant and refugee women get work