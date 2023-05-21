Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Modest designers make a strong showing at Australian Fashion Week
Asia Hassan on the runway after the Asiyam collection at Australian Fashion Week (AAP/James Gourley) Source: AAP / JAMES GOURLEY/AAPIMAGE
Major fashion events around the world have long been criticised for a lack of diversity and inclusion. This year Australian Fashion Week has gone in a daring direction - showcasing the first solo runway show dedicated to modest clothing that caters to those who choose to cover up.
