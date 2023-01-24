Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Monterey shooting death toll rises to 11
A woman and a child visit a makeshift memorial outside the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park Source: AAP / CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA
The death toll from a Monterey Park, California mass shooting at a Chinese community centre has gone up to 11 after one person died in hospital. Many people are in shock and the community is reeling, trying to make sense of the US' latest mass shooting event.
