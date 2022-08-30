Moon mission launch put back by engine issue

Disappointed Lockheed Martin employees leave the watch party after NASA scrubbed the Artemis 1 launch Source: Getty / Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Gr/Denver Post via Getty Images
Published 30 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Rebecca Kazmierczak
Source: SBS News
NASA has postponed the launch of its next-generation moon rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida, due to an engine-cooling problem. The rocket was poised to launch its long-awaited debut test flight around the moon, which would have been the first lunar mission in 50 years, when a problem was detected in one of the main engines.
